DENVER — Organizers of the women's march spent Friday night in Civic Center park getting ready for another women's march in Denver.

This is the third year the march is being held and thousands are expected to attend. Among all the people - there will be one small group, hoping to spread a big message about women's health.

"It's a disease that's little known and little understood,” Diane Edes said.

Edes is part of an organization called ME Action Colorado. ME stands for Myalgic Encephalomyelitis, commonly known as chronic fatigue syndrome.

"It's a very serious, very debilitating multi-system disease,” she said.

Edes knows the impact of ME well; her daughter was diagnosed last year.

"My daughter was a healthy 34-year-old science writer a year and a half ago and woke up one morning feeling like she was coming down with the flu,” Edes said. “So, she stayed in bed and then she found that she could only sit up for about a half an hour a day."

People fighting ME don't produce energy like the rest of us, Edes said.

"Even after very modest expenditures of energy - physical of even mental energy - people are incapacitated,” she said.

Which is why those fighting ME can't make it through the march physically. But thanks to Edes and ME Action Colorado, they'll be represented. Edes and her team are writing the names of those who wish they could come to the march but can’t on posters and will bring them to the rally.

"The women's march is a very public venue, a very inclusive venue and we hope that we can achieve a lot of awareness by being there,” she said.

Edes is targeting the people who need to hear the message the most.

"Because 75 to 80 percent of the people that are effected by ME are women and, historically, the medical community tends to discriminate against women and diseases that predominately affect women don't get the attention," Edes said.

She's hoping to change that at the march.

Edes' daughter's symptoms have stabilized, but she's still unable to work.

Edes said nearly 75 percent of people fighting ME can't work or go to school. There is no cure or FDA approved treatments.

There will be about seven people from ME Action Colorado marching Saturday.

This year, the Womxn's March Denver replaced the "e" with an "x" in the name, because they want to be inclusive of trans, non-binary and genderqueer persons who participate.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the Women's March in Civic Center Park Saturday. This year's theme is "Listen, Unite, Act."

The march starts at 1451 Bannock Street in Denver and ends at Civic Center Park.

The pre-rally starts at 9 a.m., the march begins at 10:30 a.m., and the post rally begins at 11:45 a.m.