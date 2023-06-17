Juneteenth celebrated with Denver parade

Each year, Juneteenth kicks off with a community parade with thousands of people.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — Juneteenth weekend is here and the festivities have already begun.

The holiday recognizes the day, June 19, 1865, when the last enslaved people in the United States learned they were free.

Organizers of Denver's Juneteenth Parade say it's the city's longest running parade, dating back to the 1950s.

Each year it brings in thousands from the community to celebrate.

"We've done this parade in 100 degree weather," said Ashlynn Salazar, 17. "This is the best it's ever been."

The kickoff to Juneteenth in Denver has always been the parade that starts at Manual High School and marches down to Five Points to begin the music festival.

"Juneteenth means to me like, a place to be myself," said Salazar.

She looks forward to this day every year for as long as she can remember.

"This was what I was excited for when I was five," she said.

Everyone lines up along 26th Avenue and is invited to celebrate.

"It's just been a part of my life," said Kristia Taylor, 15. "Every year, I'll be like 'Hey, do you want to go to the Juneteenth parade?'"

That's because for Taylor, this holiday weekend is uplifting.

"Juneteenth is Black people's true freedom," she said.

And, it connects everyone together.

"It's just very exciting to think about and just to be a part of something that's bigger than yourself," said Taylor.

Salazar said it's also about honoring her ancestors.

"This is bigger than this parade, bigger than us and it's amazing that Colorado has one of the biggest but people need to make the step to actually learn about the history," she said.

She wishes more people educated themselves about Juneteenth, to understand it's celebrated to mark the end of slavery in the United States.

"Juneteenth is a Black holiday but we do involve every culture," said Salazar. "The community is not just the Black community. It's everybody down here."

Cheerleaders, football players, dancers, families and friends...

"Community. Community's what I'm seeing and hearing," said Salazar.

"It makes you see that it's not just you, you're not alone," said Taylor. "There's more people that are like you."

It's a holiday to celebrate freedom and community.

"Expect love, affection, and a lot of good food," said Salazar.

For generations, Black Americans have celebrated Juneteenth. But, it wasn't recognized by the U.S. government as a federal holiday until 2021.

Last year, it became Colorado's 11th official state holiday.

Juneteenth started in Texas after African Americans there learned of their freedom more than two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.

Denver's Juneteenth Music Festival is Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18. It's a free event for everyone.