Juneteenth Music Festival is celebrating Black culture this weekend in Denver

Denver celebrates Juneteenth as a state holiday for the first time ever.

DENVER — This weekend, for the first time ever, Denver celebrates Juneteenth as a state holiday. In 2021, it was officially declared a federal holiday after President Joe Biden signed it into law.

It became a state holiday in Colorado in May of this year.

The holiday recognizes the day, June 19, 1865, that slaves in Texas learned of the Emancipation Proclamation which granted their freedom two years earlier. It has now become a day of celebration with food, music and Black culture.

Anchoring this weekend’s events is one of the nation’s largest celebrations, the Juneteenth Music Festival taking place Saturday, June 18 - Sunday, June 19 in Denver’s historic Five Points neighborhood.

The free two-day event is headlined by artists Dave East and Twista and includes a parade led by Grand Marshall Dr. Daddio.

The festival also showcases local Black businesses in addition to local performances, food, murals, and a Sunday service featuring gospel performances.

The recognition by the state and federal governments has contributed to the growth of Juneteenth celebrations across the country in recent years.

This weekend, people from all backgrounds are coming together for this celebration of Black history and culture.

Guests can look forward to: