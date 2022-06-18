Juneteenth Music Festival is celebrating Black culture this weekend in Denver

DENVER — This weekend, for the first time ever, Denver celebrates Juneteenth as a state holiday. In 2021, it was officially declared a federal holiday after President Joe Biden signed it into law.
It became a state holiday in Colorado in May of this year.
The holiday recognizes the day, June 19, 1865, that slaves in Texas learned of the Emancipation Proclamation which granted their freedom two years earlier. It has now become a day of celebration with food, music and Black culture.
Anchoring this weekend’s events is one of the nation’s largest celebrations, the Juneteenth Music Festival taking place Saturday, June 18 - Sunday, June 19 in Denver’s historic Five Points neighborhood.
The free two-day event is headlined by artists Dave East and Twista and includes a parade led by Grand Marshall Dr. Daddio.
The festival also showcases local Black businesses in addition to local performances, food, murals, and a Sunday service featuring gospel performances.
The recognition by the state and federal governments has contributed to the growth of Juneteenth celebrations across the country in recent years.
This weekend, people from all backgrounds are coming together for this celebration of Black history and culture.
Guests can look forward to:
- Parade presented by Verizon
- Grand Marshalled by Dr. Daddio
- Elected officials will be in attendance
- Headliners: Dave East and Twista , Main Stage at 6PM Saturday
- Vibes in the Park hosting the 29th stage with local performances
- Miles the Mascot of the Denver Broncos, joined by Broncos Cheerleaders while playing Popongo
- Meow Wolf Wondering Characters as surprise guests
- The Most Beautiful Things to include Live DJs, mural by renowned local artist Chris Evans aka Detour, and Activations from Habitat for Humanity
- Jack Daniels Block party with Nearest Green exhibit and live mural
- Youth Zone presented by Chevron with activations by
- Colorado Avalanche
- Denver Nuggets
- Colorado Rapids
- Colorado Mammoth
- Live youth boxing match courtesy of USA Boxing in association with The Denver Brotherhood of Police
- Sunday Service with Bishop Dimmer plus gospel performances