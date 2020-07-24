Memorial being held for Denver bicyclist killed 1 year ago

Alexis Bounds died after being hit by a dump truck making a turn. The 37-year-old driver pleaded guilty to careless driving.

DENVER — One year after a 37-year-old Denver bicyclist was killed when a car hit her near the Denver Country Club, a memorial is being held Friday night.

Alexis Bounds' mother said the event is being organized by bike advocates and will take place around 8 p.m. in Washington Park.

The event will include the dedication of a memorial bench and a bike ride around the park.

Bounds died after being hit by David Anton, 37, who turned into her with a dump truck at the corner of Bayaud Avenue and South Marion Parkway on July 24, 2019.

Police said Anton failed to yield right of way to the bicyclist moving through the intersection in a designated bike lane, hitting her.

David Anton pleaded guilty to the highest charge of careless driving resulting in death during a court appearance on Dec. 6, 2019, the Denver District Attorney's Office said.

In January, Anton was sentenced to 200 hours of community service and his driver's license was suspended for a year.

Denver's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI) announced new details in January on a plan to rapidly build out 125 miles of new bike lanes over a three-year period.

The move is an effort to make biking in Denver a safer and more comfortable commuting option. Many of the new bike lanes will be considered "high comfort facilities" that provide greater separation between people in cars and on bikes, DOTI said.

This new bike lanes follow calls from advocacy groups to add more safeguards after three cyclists were killed in Denver in 2019, including Bounds. City data show another 28 were seriously injured.

The majority of the bike lanes will be installed by 2023.