DENVER — Parking at the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo will look a little different due to construction of the National Western Center and road construction in 2020.

With parking lot changes and the likelihood that lots will fill up fast, the National Western Stock Show says "a hassle free, convenient alternative is to head straight to the Coors Field lot."

Stock Show guests will have access to paved, well-lit Coors Field parking lots at Park Avenue and Wazee Street.

The Coors Field lot will open at 8 a.m. daily and free shuttles will provide guests a convenient 10-minute ride to the complex. Coors Field shuttles will drop passengers off directly outside the South Box Office of the National Western.

Parking lots to the north of I-70 and at the Denver Coliseum are free and available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Complimentary shuttles will run every 10 minutes from the National Western South Box Office to lots F, O, DPS and Coors Field.

The National Western is nationally-recognized western heritage and entertainment event with one of the world's richest regular season professional rodeos, one of the country's largest horse shows and Colorado's largest agricultural tradeshow.

The 114th annual National Western Stock Show and Rodeo runs from Saturday, Jan. 11 to Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.

The National Western Stock Show has announced that Colorado businessman Jake Jabs will serve as the 2020 Parade Grand Marshal.

Jabs will lead the drive of Longhorn cattle, horses and western wagons through the streets of downtown Denver on Thursday, Jan. 9.

The National Western Stock Show Kick-Off Parade begins at 12 p.m. outside of Denver's Union Station and marches 15 blocks down 17th Street to Tremont.

"It is a great honor to have a Colorado icon, philanthropist and true western legend like Jake Jabs kicking-off our annual Stock Show Parade,” said Paul Andrews, president & CEO of the National Western Stock Show.

