The National Western Stock Show is about to ride again in Denver — starting Saturday, Jan. 11.

That cowtown aroma (sweet to many) will pervade the city as the National Western Complex returns to its roots hosting cowboys, ranchers and the curious who want to see a steer, or even a buffalo, up-close-and-personal. (Admit, it you just want to watch the cute little buckaroos compete in mutton bustin’.)

There are lots of ticket deals to be rounded up. Here are ways we’ve found to save:

National Western Stock Show

Travelzoo offers up to 50% off tickets to 11 different rodeos and special events from January 11 through 25. Prices are $11.50 and up. Remember all Stock Show event tickets and packages include general gate admission and parking is free.





Check out Groupon for tickets to 13 different events from January 11 to 25, including rodeos, bull riding, Dancing Horses and Xtreme Dogs. Prices are $12 and up. Remember all Stock Show event tickets and packages include general gate admission and parking is free.





Goldstar is selling a variety of ticket packages to eight different events at 50% off (plus a service fee).





Get FREE entry on Tuesday, January 14. Thanks to Arrow Electronics, all attendees get FREE Grounds Admission. The free tickets are available at the National Western Box Office.





Attend Guest Appreciation Day. Sunday, January 26 is the last day of Stock Show and Grounds Admission tickets are only $12 for adults. Kids 3-11 years old are $4. Kids 2 and under are FREE.





There’s so much to see and do without taking in a rodeo or show. Grounds admission allows you to explore the exhibits, see the animals, watch mutton bustin’, and other fun events, and, of course, shop the hundreds of vendors.

