This article was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com.
Saddle up for savings!
The National Western Stock Show is about to ride again in Denver — starting January 12.
That CowTown aroma (sweet to many) will pervade the city as the National Western Complex returns to its roots hosting cowboys, ranchers and the curious who want to see a steer, or even a buffalo, up-close-and-personal. (Admit, it you just want to watch the cute little buckaroos compete in mutton bustin’.)
There are lots of ticket deals to be rounded up. Here are six ways we’ve found to save:
- Travelzoo offers up to 50% off tickets to 19 different rodeos and special events from January 12 through 26. Prices are $9.50 and up. Remember all Stock Show event tickets and packages include general gate admission and parking is free.
- Check out Groupon for tickets to 11 different events from January 12 to 26, including rodeos, bull riding, Dancing Horses and Xtreme Dogs. Prices are $12 and up. Remember all Stock Show event tickets and packages include general gate admission and parking is free.
- Goldstar is selling a variety of ticket packages at 50% off (plus a service fee). Choose from Colorado vs. The World Rodeo, Bull Riding, Grand Prix Show Jumping, Draft Horse Show, Dancing Horses and Pro Rodeo.
- Get free entry on Tuesday, January 15. Thanks to Arrow Electronics, all attendees get free Grounds Admission. The free tickets are available at the National Western Box Office.
- Attend Guest Appreciation Day. Sunday, January 27 is the last day of Stock Show and Grounds Admission tickets are only $10 for adults. Kids 3-11 years old are $3. Kids 2 and under are free. As a bonus, all Pony Rides are free this day, courtesy of 7-Eleven.
- The Colorado Lottery is offering a “lucky” deal — purchase $10 worth of Powerball or Lucky For Life and receive a voucher for a buy-one-get-one free National Western Stock Show event ticket. The voucher is valid on select events (Pro Rodeo, Dancing Horses or Xtreme Dogs events held January 22 to 24) — click here for more details. The promo ends January 23.
There’s so much to see and do without taking in a rodeo or show.
Grounds admission allows you to explore the exhibits, see the animals, watch mutton bustin’, and other fun events, and, of course, shop the hundreds of vendors.
As an added bonus, parking is free at National Western lots.
For more local deals and discounts go to MileHighontheCheap.com.
RELATED: 9Things to do at the National Western Stock Show