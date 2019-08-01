This article was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com.

Saddle up for savings!

The National Western Stock Show is about to ride again in Denver — starting January 12.

That CowTown aroma (sweet to many) will pervade the city as the National Western Complex returns to its roots hosting cowboys, ranchers and the curious who want to see a steer, or even a buffalo, up-close-and-personal. (Admit, it you just want to watch the cute little buckaroos compete in mutton bustin’.)

There are lots of ticket deals to be rounded up. Here are six ways we’ve found to save:

There’s so much to see and do without taking in a rodeo or show.

Grounds admission allows you to explore the exhibits, see the animals, watch mutton bustin’, and other fun events, and, of course, shop the hundreds of vendors.

As an added bonus, parking is free at National Western lots.

