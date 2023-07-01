Stock Show opens with record Saturday, Sunday attendance

The 117th annual National Western Stock Show and Rodeo runs until Sunday, Jan. 22.

DENVER — The National Western Stock Show is back in Denver, opening with record-breaking weekend attendance.

The 117th annual Stock Show opened with 109,978 attendees visiting the event on Saturday and Sunday. The previous opening-weekend record was set in January 2020 with 106,921 attendees.

This year's National Western Stock Show opened Saturday with 58,901 guests, breaking the previous opening day total of 57,386 set in 2020.

On Sunday, 51,077 guests visited the show, breaking the previous record of 50,577 that came in 2018.

A Colorado tradition since 1906, the part-rodeo, part-livestock show and part-fair brings hundreds of thousands of people to the National Western Complex each year for a celebration of our state’s agricultural heritage.

"I would like to personally thank everyone that came out this weekend to celebrate and support this important Colorado tradition," said National Western Stock Show President & CEO Paul Andrews. "Not only to enjoy the rodeos and horse shows, but to support exhibitors, ranchers, and farmers who have traveled from 48 states to be in Denver as part of our community for 16 days."

The National Western has one of the world’s richest regular-season professional rodeos, one of the country’s largest horse shows and Colorado’s largest agricultural trade show. The Stock Show welcomes attendees from 48 states and 32 countries and will drive an estimated $120 million in economic impact to the Denver area, organizers said.

The 117th annual National Western Stock Show and Rodeo runs through Sunday, Jan. 22.

Tuesday, Jan. 10, is Free Grounds Admission Day.

"We would like to invite communities, neighborhoods, families and anyone who wants to check out Stock Show, at no charge, to join us on Tuesday, Jan. 10, from 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.," said Andrews.

Tickets to the National Western Stock Show and a full schedule of events can be found at NationalWestern.com.

9NEWS is a corporate partner of the National Western Stock Show.

