DENVER — A bull rider died after injuries sustained during an event at the National Western Stock Show, the CEO of the Professional Bull Riders said in a Facebook post.

According to the post, Mason Lowe died Tuesday evening.

"The entire PBR ( Professional Bull Riders) and National Western sports family extends our heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to Mason’s wife Abbey and his family," Sean Gleason, the CEO of PBR said in his Facebook post.

Details about what happened or what event Lowe was competing in are not available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.