National Western Stock Show honors 2023 Citizen of the West

DENVER — The National Western Stock Show has honored former Wyoming Gov. Matthew Mead as the 2023 Citizen of the West.

Selected by a committee of community leaders, the annual award recognizes those who embody Western pioneers' spirit and determination and perpetuate their agricultural heritage and ideals.

Mead was honored as the 44th Citizen of the West during the annual award dinner Monday.

Born in Jackson, Wyoming, Mead was raised on a ranch in Teton County before he served as U.S. Attorney for the District of Wyoming and two terms as governor of Wyoming.

"As the Governor of Wyoming and United States Attorney for the District of Wyoming, Mead has dedicated his service to representing his constituents, defending the law, managing business and protecting residents' rights throughout the Rocky Mountain Region," the Stock Show said in a release.

Mead's family has a long history of serving in government. His grandfather, Cliff Hansen, was Wyoming governor, a U.S. senator and the National Western Stock Show 1996 Citizen of the West recipient.

Each year, proceeds from the Citizens of the West event support 100 scholarships in the National Western Scholarship Trust, which are awarded to students who attend colleges and universities in Colorado and Wyoming and major in agricultural science, rural medicine or veterinary medicine.

The 117th annual National Western Stock Show, a nationally recognized Western heritage and entertainment event with one of the world’s richest regular season professional rodeos, began Jan. 7 and continues through Sunday, Jan. 22.

The National Western Stock Show also has one of the country’s largest horse shows and Colorado’s largest agricultural trade show.

