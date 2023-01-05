CSU Spur opening 3rd building at National Western campus

CSU Spur is a year-round campus with daily demonstrations and educational programs that are open to the public.

DENVER — Colorado State University (CSU) is putting the finishing touches on its third facility to open at its new campus in Denver.

CSU will hold grand opening celebrations this week at the Hydro building at CSU Spur, a first-of-its-kind public campus at the National Western Center.

CSU Spur is made up of three buildings that are open to the public and offer education opportunities for all grade levels and a chance for people to watch professionals at work.

Hydro is the largest building on the CSU Spur campus and will focus on water, including being the home to Denver Water's new Water Quality Laboratory.

A public ribbon-cutting and grand opening event at Hydro will be held at 1:15 p.m. Friday.

CSU Spur opened its first building, Vida, showcasing human and animal health, in January 2022. The second, Terra, opened in June with a focus on connecting the public with food and agriculture innovation.

"Hydro provides an opportunity to expand the conversation around water challenges, not only here in the American West, but around the world. In Hydro, we will create a community that connects creative minds in policy, research, education, and innovation, in pursuit of solutions to our water challenges," said Jocelyn Hittle, associate vice chancellor of CSU Spur. "The facility creates the space and support, but the programs and people that are coming are the most exciting aspect of completing the campus."

"Denver Water’s new, state-of-the-art water quality laboratory at Hydro ensures we can continue delivering a high-quality and safe drinking water supply to the 1.5 million people we serve across the Denver metro area," said Denver Water CEO and Manager Jim Lochhead. "Being part of the Spur campus also puts Denver Water in a space where we can better develop solutions to emerging water challenges for our customers and the state, while expanding on our robust youth education program to develop future water leaders."

CSU Spur will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day during the National Western Stock Show, which opens Saturday and runs through Jan. 22.

