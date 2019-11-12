DENVER — The National Western Stock Show announced Wednesday that Colorado businessman Jake Jabs will serve as the 2020 Parade Grand Marshal.

Jabs will lead the drive of Longhorn cattle, horses and western wagons through the streets of downtown Denver on Thursday, Jan. 9.

The National Western Stock Show Kick-Off Parade begins at 12 p.m. outside of Denver's Union Station and marches 15 blocks down 17th Street to Tremont.

"It is a great honor to have a Colorado icon, philanthropist and true western legend like Jake Jabs kicking-off our annual Stock Show Parade,” said Paul Andrews, president & CEO of the National Western Stock Show.

Jabs' American Furniture Warehouse chain now has 14 locations, including 11 in Colorado.

“[Jabs] grew up on a ranch in Montana, was a member of his college rodeo team, and has given back to the agricultural community throughout his personal and professional life,” Andrews said. “[Jabs] is the perfect person to lead this historic, western tradition.”

The stock show parade concludes with a barbecue lunch in the atrium of 1700 Broadway from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The lunch is open to the public for $12 and benefits the 4-H International Youth Group.

The National Western is nationally-recognized western heritage and entertainment event with one of the world's richest regular season professional rodeos, one of the country's largest horse shows and Colorado's largest agricultural tradeshow.

The 114th annual National Western Stock Show and Rodeo runs from Saturday, Jan. 11 to Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.

