National Western Junior Livestock Auction airs Friday on 9NEWS

Cows, pigs and goats will fly off the auction block at the National Western's Junior Livestock Auction Friday night.

DENVER — The Auction of Junior Livestock Champions at the National Western Stock Show will return Friday, Jan. 21 with a live broadcast on 9NEWS.

The auction is the final marketplace for ribbon-winning steers, lambs, hogs and goats that were raised by junior exhibitors, 4-H and FFA youngsters ranging in age from 9 to 18. Of the thousands of junior market animals that compete at the National Western Stock Show each year, only 96 qualify for the Auction of Junior Livestock Champions.

Televised live on 9NEWS, the goal of the auction of Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion animals is encourage today’s youth to seek a future in agriculture and to further their education. A majority of the winning bid price goes directly to the junior exhibitor and 10% of each bid price is donated to support the National Western Scholarship Trust. In the past, winning bids have reached as high as $155,000.

The 2022 Junior Livestock Auction will air live on 9NEWS on Friday, Jan. 21 at 6:30 p.m.

9NEWS will also livestream the event on 9NEWS' streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube channel and on the 9NEWS app.

A tradition since 1906, this part-rodeo, part-livestock show and part-fair brings hundreds of thousands of people to the National Western Complex each year for a celebration of our state’s agricultural heritage. The 116th National Western Stock Show and Rodeo runs through Sunday, Jan. 23 at the National Western Complex and Denver Coliseum at I-70 and Brighton Boulevard.

Tickets to the National Western Stock Show and a full schedule of events can be found at NationalWestern.com.

