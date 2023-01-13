How to watch MLK Jr. African-American Heritage Rodeo on Monday

9NEWS will livestream the event starting at 6 p.m. on Monday.

DENVER — The annual MLK Jr. African-American Heritage Rodeo is back at the National Western Stock Show on Monday night.

Celebrate the history and heritage of America's black cowboys, while honoring Bill Pickett's legacy and influence on Black Western Heritage.

This event will feature the top cowboy and cowgirls from the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo. They will compete in pro rodeo events.

Events include bareback riding, ranch bronc riding, barrel racing, steer wrestling, tie-down roping, mutton bustin’, ladies’ steer un-decorating, and breakaway roping.

The popular event is Monday, Jan. 16 at 6 p.m. Those who can not make the event can watch the event on 9NEWS.com.

