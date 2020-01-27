DENVER — The 114th National Western Stock Show saw 707,922 guests over 16 days, making it the second highest attended show in Stock Show history.

The all-time attendance record of 726,972 guests was set in 2006 during the 100th Anniversary.

The 2020 National Western ran from Saturday, Jan. 11 to Sunday, Jan. 26.

"Thank you to every single stock show fan, exhibitor, family member, contestant and volunteer who joined in the celebration this year," said NWSS President and CEO Paul Andrews. "Each person plays an important role, helping us keep the Western tradition alive right here in the heart of Denver."

The Auction of Junior Livestock Champions hit an all-time high of $1,066,000 in sales and the Coors Western Art Exhibit & Sale tallied nearly $850,000 in sales, according to the National Western. The Citizens of the West dinner, honoring Marcy and Bruce Benson, also sold out in 2020.

"These events fund 100 scholarships that range anywhere from $2,500 to $15,000 per student," said Andrews. "We are incredibly grateful to all the supporters who contribute to these events, as they are directly funding the future of agriculture by helping students who are studying in the fields of agriculture and rural medicine."

Andrews thanks the fans who made 2020 the second-highest attended stock show in history and the more than 800 volunteers who make the show operate.

Mark your calendars: The 115th National Western Stock Show is January 9-24, 2021.

