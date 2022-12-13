National Western Center prepares for biggest phase of its makeover

The 117th National Western Stock Show begins Jan. 7, 2023, in Denver.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — A groundbreaking ceremony in January will kick off the next phase of construction at the new National Western Center in Denver.

The National Western Center will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for its Legacy Building and Sue Anschutz-Rodgers Livestock Center on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.

The ceremony will take place one day before the official start to the 117th National Western Stock Show.

Construction of the National Western Center started in 2018. The massive $100-million urban renewal project is transforming the grounds of the National Western Stock Show into a year-round destination shared by Colorado State University and the City of Denver for concerts and festivals, farmers’ markets, sporting events, trade shows, conventions and classes.

Did you hear the news?! Announcing the GROUNDBREAKING of the Legacy Building and the Sue Anschutz-Rodgers Livestock... Posted by Honoring the Legacy Campaign on Thursday, December 1, 2022

A nationally recognized Western heritage and entertainment event with one of the world’s richest regular season professional rodeos, the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo officially begins Saturday, Jan. 7.

The National Western Stock Show also has one of the country’s largest horse shows and Colorado’s largest agricultural trade show.

Colorado State University (CSU) professor Dr. Temple Grandin will serve as Grand Marshal for the 2023 Stock Show Kick-Off Parade.

Grandin will lead the traditional drive of cattle, horses and wagons through the streets of downtown Denver to kick off the Stock Show on Thursday, Jan. 5.

The parade begins at 12 p.m. outside Denver's Union Station and marches twelve blocks down 17th Street to Glenarm Place.

The public is also invited to the first-ever Stock Show Fair at McGregor Square on Thursday, Jan. 5, from noon to 2 p.m. There will be a photo opportunities with a Brahma bull from Kodiak Ranch, McNicholas Miniatures therapy horses, western royalty and a food market.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: National Western Stock Show

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

National Western Stock Show and Rodeo 1/28

2/28

3/28

4/28

5/28

6/28

7/28

8/28

9/28

10/28

11/28

12/28

13/28

14/28

15/28

16/28

17/28

18/28

19/28

20/28

21/28

22/28

23/28

24/28

25/28

26/28

27/28

28/28 1 / 28

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

ADD THE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.