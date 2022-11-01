National Western Center gets $5 million gift

Construction on the Livestock Center is expected to begin in June 2022.

DENVER — CoBank has secured naming rights to two facilities with a $5 million investment in the new National Western Center in Denver.

The National Western Stock Show announced that in recognition for CoBank's support, two facilities will be named within the Sue Anschutz-Rodgers Livestock Center: the CoBank Livestock Arena and the CoBank Livestock Auction Arena.

The 146,000-square-foot CoBank Livestock Arena will be the centerpiece of the new Livestock Center, with seating for up to 5,000. National Western said the arena will be one of the most heavily trafficked locations on the National Western Center campus during the National Western Stock Show and throughout the year.

The CoBank Livestock Auction Arena will showcase one of the Stock Show’s most prestigious and iconic events: the Junior Livestock Auction. The 10,000-square-foot auction arena will seat 700.

Construction on the Livestock Center is expected to begin in June with completion expected in January 2025.

“CoBank’s gift represents a huge leap forward in making the National Western Center vision a reality,” said Pete Coors, chairman of the Molson Coors Beverage Co., as well as chairman of the $100 million Honoring the Legacy campaign.

When not in use for the Stock Show, the CoBank arenas will host a variety of special events including concerts, high school athletic competitions, educational programs and consumer trade shows, making them highly visible, year-round destinations.

Construction of the National Western Center started in 2018. The massive urban renewal project will transform the grounds of the National Western Stock Show into a year-round destination shared by Colorado State University and the City of Denver for concerts and festivals, farmers’ markets, sporting events, trade shows, conventions, classes and more.

“As a proud member of the Farm Credit System and a leading provider of financial services to rural America, CoBank is committed to the future of agriculture and the other vital rural industries we serve,” said Thomas Halverson, CoBank president and chief executive officer.

“The CoBank and Farm Credit missions align directly with the vision for the new National Western Center, which will become a world-class hub for agriculture, education and innovation. We are delighted to be a part of this effort, which will introduce the vitality and possibilities of agriculture to new audiences and new generations.”

The National Western Stock Show is currently underway in Denver.

A tradition since 1906, this part-rodeo, part-livestock show and part-fair brings hundreds of thousands of people to the National Western Complex each year for a celebration of our state’s agricultural heritage.

Whether you're a native Coloradan or a transplant to the Centennial State, you can't miss this annual event, which opened Saturday, Jan. 8 and runs through Sunday, Jan. 23 at the National Western Complex and Denver Coliseum at I-70 and Brighton Boulevard.

