National Western Center opens new riverfront open space

The National Western Center will be a year-round destination for agriculture, Western heritage and culture.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — The construction of Denver's National Western Center celebrated two milestones Thursday.

The National Western Center Authority opened more than 6 acres of open space along the South Platte River at the National Western Center campus.

Also on Thursday, CSU Spur opened the final components of its CSU Spur campus, including the CSU Spur Hydro Backyard and the Denver Water laboratory inside CSU Spur.

Construction of the National Western Center started in 2018. The $100 million urban renewal project is transforming the grounds of the National Western Stock Show into a year-round destination shared by Colorado State University (CSU) and the City of Denver.

Once complete, the National Western Center will be a year-round global destination for agriculture and food innovation, western heritage and culture.

As part of the 250-acre redevelopment, the segment of land along the South Platte riverfront was restored and enhanced for public access, open space, flood protection, wildlife habitat and educational and research opportunities.

The outdoor areas at the National Western Center and CSU Spur will be gathering places for the community with an open-air amphitheater, public art installations and environmental education opportunities.

South Platte River open space 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

In January, the National Western Stock Show held groundbreaking ceremony for its Legacy Building and Sue Anschutz-Rodgers Livestock Center.

The 350,000-square-foot Sue Anschutz-Rodgers Livestock Center will be home to the National Western Stock Show as well as community events, concerts, exhibitions, sporting events, trade shows and banquets.

Construction could be completed in time for the show in January 2025.

The Livestock Center will have a 160,000-square-foot multi-use arena that will host year-round events like sporting events, conventions and lectures. It will also contain a 200,000-square-foot expo hall for indoor festivals, sporting events, conventions and farmers’ markets.

Also included will be a 20,000-square-foot auction hall space that will focus on smaller gatherings like livestock auctions, lectures, performances, movies, educational displays and competitions.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: National Western Stock Show

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

ADD THE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.