National Western to hold Elite Horse Sale in 2023

Denver's National Western Stock Show attracts top equine athletes from around the globe every January.

DENVER — The Super Bowl of livestock shows is getting even bigger in 2023.

The National Western Stock Show (NWSS) has announced the National Western Stock Show Elite Horse Sale will make its debut in next year's show.

NWSS officials said the sale will offer the general public and all horse enthusiasts an opportunity to buy high-quality horses from top ranches and trainers in the industry.

"Hosting a high-quality horse sale during the Stock Show will attract not only the highest level of quality horses for all disciplines and purposes, but also provide an outlet for ranchers, competitors, and breeders to purchase quality horses," said NWSS President and CEO Paul Andrews.

The NWSS Elite Horse Sale will be held on the opening day of the 2023 National Western Stock Show on Saturday, Jan. 7 in the National Western Events Center Paddock.

Interested buyers will be able to attend the sale in person or watch on a livestream. NWSS said more details about the sale will be announced this summer.

