National Western Stock Show to hold 2021 show press conference

DENVER — Organizers will hold a press conference Monday regarding the 2021 National Western Stock Show.

National Western Stock Show President & CEO Paul Andrews, Western Stock Show Association Chairman of the Board Doug Jones and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock are set to appear at the press conference.

The conference, which will take place via Zoom, is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 14.

A tradition since 1906, the National Western is part-rodeo, part-livestock show and part-fair that brings hundreds of thousands of people to the National Western Complex each year for a celebration of our state’s agricultural heritage.

The 115th annual National Western Stock Show is scheduled to run from Saturday, Jan. 9 to Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021.

Tickets to the National Western Stock Show, and a full schedule of events, can be found at NationalWestern.com.

9NEWS is a corporate partner of the National Western Stock Show.

