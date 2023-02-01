Here's where to park for 2023 National Western Stock Show

The 117th annual National Western Stock Show and Rodeo runs Saturday, Jan. 7, through Sunday, Jan. 22 at the National Western Complex.

DENVER — If you're going to the 2023 National Western Stock Show and Rodeo, it's best to plan ahead for parking.

On-site parking at the National Western Complex fills up fast and is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Another option is to park in the Coors Field lot and take a free shuttle bus to the Stock Show complex.

Coors Field parking

Avoid parking near the Stock Show complex altogether and head straight to the Coors Field lot.

There's parking here, which is accessible off Park Avenue and Wazee Street, that is dedicated to Stock Show attendees. The lots are paved and well-lit for safety.

The Coors Field lot will open at 8 a.m. daily, and free shuttles will provide guests with a 10-minute ride to the Stock Show complex. Shuttles will drop off passengers and pick up in front of the Hall of Education, South Ticket Lobby.

To get to the Coors Field lot, from Interstate 25, follow Park Avenue east. Turn left onto Wazee Street into the parking lots. Follow signs to Parking Lot B and the parking garage.

Catch the shuttle on the east side of the garage.

Take a ride-share

Avoid parking completely and take a ride-share like Uber or Lyft. The Stock Show will provide a ride-share drop-off area in front of the Denver Coliseum.

Light rail

The N Line that runs from Union Station to East 124th Avenue and Eastlake Avenue in Thornton has a stop at the National Western Center.

The stop is a short walk or shuttle ride to the front doors.

On-site parking

If you want to try your luck at parking near the grounds, three parking lots to the north of Interstate 70 and at the Denver Coliseum are free and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The open lots are marked in yellow on the map below.

Free shuttles will run from the F and DPS lots every 10 minutes to the South Box Office.

The National Western Stock Show is a nationally recognized Western heritage and entertainment event with one of the world’s richest regular season professional rodeos, one of the country’s largest horse shows and Colorado’s largest agricultural trade show.

The 117th annual National Western Stock Show and Rodeo runs for 16 days from Saturday, Jan. 7 through Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.