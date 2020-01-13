DENVER — The 114th National Western Stock Show opened in record-breaking fashion on Saturday.

The National Western Stock Show opened with a record attendance of 57,386 guests on Saturday, Jan. 11, 3,580 more guests than 2019.

The previous opening day record was 53,806 attendees.

“We are extremely thankful for the loyalty Stock Show fans continue to show us towards the best sixteen days in January,” said National Western Stock Show President and CEO Paul Andrews.

A tradition since 1906, this part-rodeo, part-livestock show and part-fair brings hundreds of thousands of people to the National Western Complex each year for a celebration of our state’s agricultural heritage.

Whether you're a native Coloradan or a transplant to the Centennial State, you can't miss this annual event, which runs through Sunday, Jan. 26 at the National Western Complex and Denver Coliseum at I-70 and Brighton Blvd.

Guests are encouraged to park at Coors Field for free and ride the shuttle to the National Western Stock Show Complex.

“We’d like to thank everyone for continuing to work with us through the changes in parking this year,” said Andrews. “The free parking lot at Coors Field is open every day and has a shuttle that drops you off right at the front doors of the Denver Coliseum.”

The National Western is nationally-recognized western heritage and entertainment event with one of the world's richest regular season professional rodeos, one of the country's largest horse shows and Colorado's largest agricultural tradeshow.

The 114th annual National Western Stock Show and Rodeo runs from Saturday, Jan. 11 to Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.

9NEWS is a corporate partner of the National Western Stock Show.

