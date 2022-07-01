Get in free Tuesday at the National Western Stock Show

Tuesday, Jan. 11, is free grounds admission day to Colorado's annual celebration of its Western heritage.

DENVER — The National Western Stock Show and Rodeo will have its free grounds admission day on Tuesday, Jan. 11.

The free admission applies to everything that's not a separately ticketed event, like a rodeo, at the 16-day event that started Saturday and continues through Jan. 23 at the National Western Complex.

That means attendees can get in for free to wander the Yards, do some shopping with more than 300 vendors, visit the petting zoo, and watch plenty of shows and demonstrations.

The free grounds admission day is sponsored by Arrow Electronics.

Now in its 116th year, the National Western Stock Show is a nationally recognized western heritage and entertainment event with one of the world’s richest regular season professional rodeos, one of the country’s largest horse shows and Colorado’s largest agricultural trade show.

If you're unable to go on Tuesday, you can purchase tickets here. The cost of the tickets depends on the day of the week:

$17-$25 for adults 12+

$4-5 for children 3-11

Free for children 2 and under

Parking near the Stock Show grounds is available on a first-come-first-served basis and fills early. The Stock Show is encouraging visitors to park at Coors Field lot B and the parking garage and to take free shuttles from the east side of the parking garage to a drop-off at the Denver Coliseum.

According to its website, the Stock Stock follows City of Denver guidelines in regards to COVID-19. That means visitors and participants must wear a mask in indoor spaces. The mask order doesn’t apply to outdoor areas or to anyone who’s actively eating and drinking.

Proof of vaccination will not be required.