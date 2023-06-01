A guide to the 2023 National Western Stock Show

There's no place like the Stock Show to celebrate Colorado's western roots, traditions and events.

DENVER — The best 16 days in January are here.

The National Western Stock Show runs from Saturday, Jan. 7, through Sunday, Jan. 22, at the National Western Complex in Denver.

A Colorado tradition since 1906, this part-rodeo, part-livestock show and part-fair brings hundreds of thousands of people to the National Western Complex each year for a celebration of our state’s agricultural heritage.

Now in its 117th year, the National Western Stock Show has one of the world’s richest regular-season professional rodeos, one of the country’s largest horse shows and Colorado’s largest agricultural trade show. The Stock Show welcomes attendees from 48 states and 32 countries and will drive an estimated $120 million in economic impact to the Denver area.

The event takes place at the National Western Complex and Denver Coliseum at Interstate 70 and Brighton Boulevard.

Here's what you need to know about tickets, parking and schedules.

Stock Show tickets

A grounds admission ticket gives you access to everything at the Stock Show except for rodeos and other special events, which require a separate ticket.

Grounds admission includes access to the Yards, the Coors Western Art gallery, hundreds of Western vendors selling wares and food, and events like horse shows, stock dog competitions and mutton bustin’.

The cost of the tickets depends on the day of the week:

$17 - $25 for adults 12+

$4 - 5 for children 3-11

Free for children 2 and under

A guest badge that’s good for grounds admission for all 16 days costs $70.

There will be one free day for ground admissions on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Tickets are available to buy online or in person.

Special events that require separate tickets are:

Colorado vs. the World Rodeo – Saturday, Jan. 7

Invitational Ranch Rodeo – Saturday, Jan. 7

Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza – Sunday, Jan. 8

Freestyle Reining – Sunday, Jan. 8

Bull Riding – Monday, Jan. 9; Tuesday, Jan. 10, and Wednesday, Jan. 11

Stockyards Beef Festival – Thursday, Jan. 12

Pro Rodeos – Thursday, Jan. 12; Friday, Jan. 13; Saturday, Jan. 14; Sunday, Jan. 15; Monday, Jan. 16; Tuesday, Jan. 17; Wednesday, Jan. 18; Thursday, Jan. 19; Friday, Jan. 20; Saturday, Jan. 21, and Sunday, Jan. 22

Gambler’s Choice Jumper Stake – Friday, Jan. 13

Wild West Shows – Saturday, Jan. 14, and Sunday, Jan. 15

Xtreme Dogs Shows – Monday, Jan. 16, and Tuesday, Jan. 17

MLK Jr. African-American Heritage Rodeo – Monday, Jan. 16

Grand Prix – Monday, Jan. 16

Evening of Dancing Horses – Wednesday, Jan. 18, and Thursday, Jan. 19

Draft Horse, Mule & Donkey Shows – Friday, Jan. 20, and Saturday, Jan. 21





How to get there and park

The National Western Complex is bordered by Interstate 70 to the south, Brighton Boulevard to the east and National Western Drive to the west.

Parking near the Stock Show grounds is available on a first-come first-served basis and fills early. All the free lots on the map below are highlighted in yellow.

The Stock Show is encouraging visitors to park at Coors Field. Free shuttles will run every 10 minutes and drop off in front of the Denver Coliseum.

Free shuttles service also will run every 10 minutes from the South Box Office to lots F and DPS near the Stock Show grounds.

There will be a rideshare drop-off at the front of the Denver Coliseum.

Another option is the RTD commuter rail N-Line which has a stop at the National Western Center. The N-Line runs from Denver's Union Station to 124th & Eastlake in Thornton.

For more on parking, click here.

Where to go, what to do

Here's where to go for various attractions and events:

NW Complex Building: Box office, Expo Hall, Hall of Education, Stadium Arena, NW Club, Beef Palace Auction Arena, Junior Barnes

Events Center: Box office, Cinch Arena, paddock, horse barns

Coliseum: Rodeo arena, main level concourses

Yards and Stockyards Event Center: Livestock pens, stock dog show

CSU Spur: Three buildings that are open to the public and offer educational opportunities for all grade levels and a chance for people to watch professionals at work.

The horse and livestock shows start at 7 a.m. daily.

Trade show times are:

9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday - Thursday

9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday - Saturday

All entrances open by 9 a.m.

Here are a few of the highlights:

Thousands of junior market animals compete each year, but only 96 qualify for the Auction of Junior Livestock Champions. 9NEWS broadcasts the live auction of the Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion animals — where winning bids have reached as high as $160,000 — on Friday, Jan. 20.

This is in the white tent outside, near the South Food Court. Enjoy family-friendly events and show like Farmyard Follies, Folkloric Dancers, Top Hogs of the Wild West, Sheep Shearing and a Stick Horse Rodeo.

On the third floor, this gallery celebrates Colorado’s Western heritage and is open each day from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Net proceeds benefit the National Western Scholarship Trust.

On the third floor, kids will love interacting with more than 60 barnyard animals, and it’s free.

More than 300 vendors sell a variety of products at the National Western Complex Building (three levels of shopping and dining), the Events Center and the Denver Coliseum. For more on the vendors and floor plans, click here.

The National Western Stock Show will host the 20th annual Colorado Fiddle Championships on Saturday, Jan. 7, and Sunday, Jan. 8, at the Beef Palace Auction Arena.

This is one of the Stock Show's most popular events and features children ages five to seven and under 55 pounds riding sheep out a shoot and into the arena. Mutton Bustin' happens during many of the 29 rodeo performances and also on Jan. 12 and 17 in the Stadium Arena.

The 117th annual National Western Stock Show and Rodeo runs from Saturday, Jan. 7, to Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.

Tickets to the National Western Stock Show and a full schedule of events can be found at NationalWestern.com.

9NEWS is a corporate partner of the National Western Stock Show.

