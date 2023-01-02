National Western Stock Show parade: Everything you you need to know

9NEWS will livestream the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo parade, set to start at noon Thursday at Union Station.

DENVER — For the first time since before the pandemic, the National Western Stock Show parade is set to return to downtown Denver.

The parade is the traditional kickoff to the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo – 16 days of rodeos, family shows, activities and shopping – but this will be the first time since 2020 that longhorn cattle, horses and wagons will traverse the streets of downtown.

The Stock Show was canceled in 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and last year's parade was canceled due to frigid temperatures and snow – though the Stock Show itself went ahead as usual.

This year's parade is set to start at noon Thursday at Union Station and go down 17th Street to end at Glenarm Place.

The grand marshal is Dr. Temple Grandin, a Colorado State University professor of animal science and a renowned author and speaker.

"I am honored to be the Stock Show parade grand marshal," Grandin said. "I encourage everybody to visit the Stock Show and see all the animals. The National Western is an ideal place where kids can get off their electronic devices and discover that real animals are more interesting. I also want to invite everyone to visit the new Temple Grandin Equine Center at the CSU Spur Vida building while at Stock Show."

Roads will be closed along the parade route, and vehicles should keep a safe distance from horses and riders and they return to the staging area.

At the same time as the parade, the Stock Show Fair will be in full swing from noon to 2 p.m. at McGregor Square, with therapy horses, music, food and more.

The forecast for Thursday calls for mostly sunny skies and a high of 40 degrees.

The National Western Stock Show and Rodeo begins Saturday, Jan. 7 and runs until Sunday, Jan. 22.

The 117-year-old tradition brings in thousands of farmers, ranchers and city folk alike to the complex near Interstate 70 and Brighton Boulevard.

Tickets to the 2022 National Western Stock Show are on sale now at NationalWestern.com.

