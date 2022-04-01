Where to park for 2022 National Western Stock Show

The 116th annual National Western Stock Show and Rodeo runs from Saturday, Jan. 8 through Sunday, Jan. 23.

DENVER — Parking at the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo looks different this year due to construction at the National Western Complex.

Parking near the grounds will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. It’s expected that lots will fill up fast, so the Stock Show offers alternatives.

Coors Field parking

Option 1: Avoid parking near the grounds all together and head straight to the Coors Field lot.

There's parking here, which is accessible off of Park Avenue and Wazee Street, that is dedicated to Stock Show attendees. The lots are paved and well-lit for safety.

The Coors Field lot will open at 8 a.m. daily, and free shuttles will provide guests with a 10-minute ride to the Stock Show complex. Shuttles will drop off passengers and pick up directly outside the Coliseum.

To get there, from Interstate 25, follow Park Avenue east. Turn left onto Wazee Street into the Coors Field parking lots. Follow signs to Parking Lot B and the parking garage.

Catch the shuttle on the east side of the garage.

Take a ride-share

Option 2: Avoid parking completely and take a ride-share like Uber or Lyft. The Stock Show will provide a ride-share drop-off area in front of the Denver Coliseum.

Light Rail

Option 3: The newly completed N-Line that runs from Union Station to East 124th Avenue and Eastlake Avenue in Thornton as a stop at the National Western Center.

The stop is a short walk or shuttle ride to the front doors of Stock Show.

On-Site Parking

Option 4: If you want to try your luck at parking near the grounds, three parking lots to the north of Interstate 70 and at the Denver Coliseum are free and available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The open lots are marked in yellow on the map below.

Free shuttles will run from the F, O and DPS lots every 10 minutes to the South Box Office.

The National Western Stock Show is a nationally recognized Western heritage and entertainment event with one of the world’s richest regular season professional rodeos, one of the country’s largest horse shows and Colorado’s largest agricultural trade show.

