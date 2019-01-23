DENVER — The western spirit is alive and well in the Mile High City.

The National Western Stock Show said more than 447,119 guests have visited the show in 2019, the second highest attendance ever through the first 10 days of the show.

The record attendance through 10 days was 448,202 guests in 2006, set during the 100th anniversary of the show.

“We work hard all year-long to ensure there is plenty to see, do and memories to make during the best 16 days in January,” said National Western Stock Show President and CEO Paul Andrews. “The success of our show depends on our guests and we are excited to have had so many join us already this year.”

The 113th National Western Stock Show continues through Sunday, Jan. 27.

Sunday, Jan. 27 is Guest Appreciation Day with $10 grounds admission tickets.

9NEWS is a corporate partner of the National Western Stock Show

National Western Stock Show

RELATED | A city person’s guide to the cows you'll see at the stock show

RELATED | Western art takes front-and-center at this National Western Stock Show tradition

Check out the Western art on display at the National Western Stock Show Sculpture: From the Wellspring, by George Bumann. Paintings from left to right: Noon at the Lake, By the Lake, and Summer Light, by Melanie Yazzie Prairie Ranch, by Stephanie Hartshorn La Vie En Rose, by Elsa Sroka Scythe, by Peregrine O'Gormley Collective Journey, by Brad Rude Charlie Russell, by Rudy DeRam 2019 Featured Image 'The Purple Rider', by Terry Gardner Carnival, by Jeffrey T. Larson Plains Bison, by Lee Andre Freeze Frame, by Brad Overton Quantum Entanglement, by Michael Blessing Skull: Ambassador of Time, by Les Perhacs. Paintings from left to right: Into the Storm, Buffalo Bill, and Sky Scraper, by William Haskell

RELATED | 9Things to do at the National Western Stock Show



RELATED | A guide to the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo

RELATED | 6 ways to save on National Western Stock Show tickets

RELATED | A Colorado native and a transplant walk into the National Western Stock Show...

RELATED | Literally just crazy stuff that has happened at the Stock Show