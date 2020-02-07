National Western's water tower is on the move

The iconic 80-foot tower will be prominently displayed at the new National Western Center.

DENVER — The historic Armour water tower at the National Western Complex is on the move.

The 80-foot tower was recently disassembled and will be placed safely in storage during construction of the new National Western Center.

The tower will be placed in a new, permanent location in the heart of the future stockyards and "will serve as a visual beacon for campus visitors at the far end of the main campus plaza," according to the National Western Stock Show.

﻿The area once known as the Denver Union Stock Yards was the location of several packing houses — Swift, Wilson, Cudahy and Armour were the largest.

The stock show said the water tower was likely installed after the Armour Company took over the site around 1917.

The water tower and the adjacent Armour Administration Building are the last two structures associated with the large animal processing plant that was once there. The Armour Administration Building will also become part of the new campus.

Construction of the National Western Center started in 2018 with an anticipated completion in 2024.

