New CSU campus in Denver fully under-construction, will open in 2022

The CSU System’s Spur campus will feature three buildings as part of the future National Western Center.

DENVER — Colorado State University (CSU) broke ground on Hyrdo, the final of its three buildings at the CSU Spur campus on Tuesday, Oct. 28.

The three buildings are now fully under-construction at the future National Western Center near the intersection of Interstate 25 and Interstate 70 in Denver.

The CSU Spur campus will open in 2022 joining other campuses in Fort Collins (CSU), CSU Pueblo and CSU Global.

CSU’s Terra building, focused on food and agriculture, broke ground in September while Vida, focused on animal and human health, broke ground in May.

”The entire Spur campus is designed to inspire current and future generations to dig into learning around food, water, and health — issues paramount to our livelihood and quality of life,” said CSU System Chancellor Tony Frank.

The CSU Spur campus buildings will add up to nearly 300,000 square feet of space. According to CSU officials, visitors will be able to take part in the action by at the unique campus by watching scientists in labs, veterinarians in surgery, artists in-studio and by exploring interactive exhibits throughout all three buildings.

“We’re grateful for the partnership with Denver Water that’s allowing this third Spur building to come to life,” said Frank. “And we’re looking forward to opening the doors to this entire new campus in 2022 to showcase the innovation, creativity, and fun of our three higher education institutions — CSU, CSU Pueblo, and CSU Global — to people of all ages."

PHOTOS: CSU Spur campus at National Western Center 1/14

2/14

3/14

4/14

5/14

6/14

7/14

8/14

9/14

10/14

11/14

12/14

13/14

14/14 1 / 14

“Spur is all about fostering joint research, providing free public access to education about issues that impact every facet of our lives, and encouraging deeper awareness and understanding of how food, water and health connect people and communities worldwide,” said Frank.

PHOTOS: Spur groundbreaking at National Western Center 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

“To live is to be connected — to people, to community, to animals,” said Amy Parsons, executive vice chancellor of the CSU System. “The Vida building embodies this connectivity between human and animal life and health, as well as the connectivity of the Spur campus to the diverse cultures and Latinx ties within the surrounding neighborhoods of Globeville and Elyria-Swansea.”

“Our team has been building relationships in the surrounding community and across the state, and we’re already offering programming by our three System institutions: CSU in Fort Collins, CSU Pueblo, and CSU Global. These programs reflect what will become part of the daily fabric of Spur,” Parsons said.

NATIONAL WESTERN CENTER COVERAGE: