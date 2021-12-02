Denver's Rodeo All-Star Weekend canceled for 2021

The all-star rodeo and entertainment event has secured new dates in April 2022 at the National Western Complex.

DENVER — Denver's annual Rodeo All-Star Weekend has been canceled for a second-straight year.

Held each April at Denver's National Western Complex, the rodeo event was previously canceled in 2020 at the start of the pandemic.

The next Rodeo All-Star Weekend has been scheduled for April 15 and April 16, 2022, organizers announced.

> Above video: History and impact of the National Western Stock Show.

"Once again, we have found ourselves faced with uncertainty surrounding live events like Rodeo All-Star Weekend," said a statement from organizers. "Together with event management, we evaluate the current state of this global pandemic, the government guidelines, restrictions, and our continued commitment to ensuring the health and safety of rodeo fans, contestants, and event staff. With all things considered, we have decided not to host Rodeo All-Star Weekend in 2021."

Organizers added they are "busy planning the pro rodeo events and country concerts with all-star talent, all-star competition, and all-star excitement" for 2022.

Individual ticket buyers or weekend passholders who purchased 2020 tickets and have not requested a refund can receive credit toward the 2022 event, donate your tickets to Rodeo All-Star or receive a full refund.

Ticketholders can email their request to nwtickets@nationalwestern.com or call the National Western office at 303-295-6124 and leave a message.

