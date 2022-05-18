Legendary National Western Stock Show longhorn passes away

The most photographed bovine at the National Western Stock Show has gone on to greener pastures.

DENVER — Star, the most photographed bovine at the National Western Stock Show for more than a decade, has died. He was 15.

A gentle giant with six-foot horns, the longhorn was a staple at the National Western for 13 years.

Morrison-based Bear Creek Stables brought Star to the event each January where he proudly greeted millions of stock show visitors, taking photos with guests young and old.

"We miss you so much already Star. You were so kind and gentle," wrote Bear Creek Stables on Facebook. "You’ll always have a huge spot in our hearts and will never be forgotten. Love you Starski."

"We are sad to share that Star, the most photographed bovine at Stock Show, has gone on to greener pastures," said a statement from the National Western Stock Show (NWSS). "Star became a staple at NWSS at just two years old with his (then) not-so-long horns but a big heart. For the next 13 years, he became everyone's favorite gentle giant. His impressive horns spanned 6 feet, so Star literally stopped traffic everywhere he went. Thank you, Star, for the countless memories, photos, and wonder. You will be missed!"

The National Western Stock Show returns for its 117th edition Saturday, Jan. 7 through Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.

