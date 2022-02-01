National Western Stock Show had nearly 600K attend in January

The 117th National Western Stock Show takes place Saturday, Jan. 7 through Sunday, Jan. 26, 2023.

DENVER — Stock Show fans of all ages and different communities dusted off their hats and boots to celebrate Colorado's long-standing western tradition.

The 116th National Western Stock Show hosted nearly 600,000 guests during the 16-day celebration in January.

The 2022 Stock Show hosted 586,756 visitors over the 16 days which was down about 18% overall from previous record-breaking years, pre-pandemic.

The all-time National Western record was set during the 100th anniversary celebration in 2006 with 726,972 guests. The 2019 show had the third-highest stock show attendance with 701,656 visitors.

The 115th National Western was canceled in 2021, only the second time in the show's history that it was not held.

"We have been fortunate to see record-breaking attendance year after year, prior to the pandemic," said Paul Andrews, President & CEO of the National Western Stock Show. "Today we are grateful to have hosted this epic event. We are blown away by the support and outreach from the nearly 600,000 guests who came back to celebrate the western lifestyle that is so important to so many."

The Auction of Junior Livestock Champions at the National Western Stock Show had record-breaking numbers on the final Friday of the event.

The full 90 animals in the auction sold for $1,189,500 — smashing 2020's record by $110,000. The top eight champion animals tallied sales of $519,000.

The auction served as the final marketplace for ribbon-winning steers, lambs, hogs and goats that were raised by junior exhibitors, 4-H and FFA youngsters ranging in age from 9 to 18.

"Stock Show did break records this year," said Andrews. "And wow did we see the community come together and open their wallets in support of the young men and women who showcased their animals at the Junior Livestock Auction."

The 2022 Grand Champion Steer, shown by Rhylee Rodgers, sold for a record-high $160,000.

The Reserve Grand Champion Hog sold for an impressive $50,000, breaking the previous record by $14,000 and the Grand Champion Goat set a record sale of $44,000.

Junior Market Steers

Grand Champion

Rhylee Rodgers

$160,000 - Ames Construction Company

Reserve Champion

Aven Horn

$100,000 - Transwest Trucks, Inc

Junior Market Swine

Grand Champion

Cole Philips

$60,000 - Occidental Petroleum

Reserve Champion

Alia Rodgers

$50,000 - Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce

Junior Market Lambs

Grand Champion

Colt Randall

$42,000 - Wagner Equipment Co.

Reserve Champion

Sayde Allen

$40,000 - Bruce & Bev Wagner

﻿Junior Market Goats

Grand Champion

Sayde Allen

$44,000 - Babson Farms

Reserve Champion

Jack Hoyle

$23,000 - TKM Foundation, Kevin McNicholas

