National Western Stock Show announces Citizen of the West for 2024

DENVER — The National Western Stock Show has announced General Ralph E. "Ed" Eberhart as the 2024 Citizen of the West.

Selected by a committee of community leaders, the annual award recognizes those who embody Western pioneers' spirit and determination and perpetuate their agricultural heritage and ideals.

Eberhart has a long-standing military and business career and has made significant contributions to the United States and the defense of our Nation. Eberhart is a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, where he served as a Cadet Wing Commander.

Eberhart's active duty military career spanned 36 years including serving as Commander of U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) and Commander of North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).

The National Western Stock Show said President George W. Bush asked General Eberhart after the 9/11 terrorist attacks to stand up USNORTHCOM. Under his guidance, NORAD and USNORTHCOM implemented numerous measures to enhance homeland defense and protect against future threats.

Eberhart has received numerous accolades, including the Defense Distinguished Service Medal, Air Force Distinguished Service Medal, Distinguished Flying Cross, the Air Medal with 11 oak leaf clusters, the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Sacred Treasure Japan, the United States Air Force Academy Distinguished Graduate Award, El Pomar Foundation Award for Excellence, and the American College Soldier-Citizen Award among numerous others.

Eberhart will be honored as the 45th Citizen of the West during the annual award dinner on Monday, Jan. 8.

Each year, proceeds from the Citizens of the West event support 100 scholarships in the National Western Scholarship Trust, which are awarded to students who attend colleges and universities in Colorado and Wyoming and major in agricultural science, rural medicine or veterinary medicine.

To purchase tickets for the 2023 Citizen of the West event, contact Ashley Fischietto at 303-299-5560 or afischietto@nationalwestern.com.

The 118th annual National Western Stock Show and Rodeo opens Saturday, Jan. 6, and continues through Sunday, Jan. 21.

A Colorado tradition since 1906, the part-rodeo, part-livestock show and part-fair brings hundreds of thousands of people to the National Western Complex each year for a celebration of our state’s agricultural heritage.

The National Western Stock Show will host 29 rodeo performances, including Colorado vs. the World rodeos, Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza, PBR Bull Riding, and MLK Jr. African-American Heritage Rodeo. There is also a full schedule of horse shows, starting with the RAM Freestyle Reining show and family events, including the Xtreme Dog shows and Wild West shows.

The National Western has one of the world’s richest regular-season professional rodeos, one of the country’s largest horse shows and Colorado’s largest agricultural trade show. The Stock Show welcomes attendees from 48 states and 32 countries and will drive an estimated $120 million in economic impact to the Denver area, organizers said.

Hosting over 25 breeds of cattle, bison, yaks, and longhorns, the Cille and Ron Williams Yards and the HW Hutchison Family Stockyards Event Center are the epicenter for the 2024 Super Bowl of livestock shows.

Stock Show's annual National Anthem Contest will launch in October. Interested vocalists can submit a video singing the national anthem for a chance to perform the anthem at a pro rodeo during the 2024 Stock Show.

Tickets to the National Western Stock Show and a full schedule of events can be found at NationalWestern.com.

