Get in free Tuesday at the National Western Stock Show

Tuesday, Jan. 10, is Free Grounds Admission Day to Colorado's annual celebration of its Western heritage.

DENVER — The National Western Stock Show and Rodeo will have its Free Grounds Admission Day on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

The free admission applies to everything that's not a separately ticketed event, like a rodeo, at the 16-day event that started Saturday and continues through Sunday, Jan. 22, at the National Western Complex.

Attendees can get in for free to wander the Yards, do some shopping with more than 300 vendors, visit the petting zoo, and watch plenty of shows and demonstrations.

The free grounds admission day is sponsored by Arrow Electronics.

Now in its 117th year, the National Western Stock Show is a nationally recognized western heritage and entertainment event with one of the world’s richest regular season professional rodeos, one of the country’s largest horse shows and Colorado’s largest agricultural trade show.

If you're unable to go on Tuesday, you can purchase tickets here. The cost of the tickets depends on the day of the week:

$17 - $25 for adults 12+

$4 - 5 for children 3-11

Free for children 2 and under

Parking near the Stock Show grounds is available on a first-come first-serve basis and fills early. The Stock Show is encouraging visitors to park at Coors Field. Free shuttles run every 10 minutes and drop off in front of the Denver Coliseum.

Tickets to the National Western Stock Show and a full schedule of events can be found at NationalWestern.com.

9NEWS is a corporate partner of the National Western Stock Show.

