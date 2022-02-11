National Western Stock Show now hiring over 400 seasonal workers

"The Best 16 Days in January" begin Jan. 7 at the National Western Stock Show.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — With just over a month until its 117th annual event, the National Western Stock Show in Denver is hiring season workers in a variety of positions.

The National Western Stock Show (NWSS) employment office is now open and is working to fill 400 roles for the 16-day event, which begins Saturday, Jan. 7.

NWSS said seasonal jobs are available in various indoor and outdoor positions, including event operations, parking, guest relations and the ticketing office.

Several functions operate outside regardless of weather conditions, and shifts can run between 4 and 12 hours per day throughout show.

"It takes a lot of amazing people, in multiple facets, to put on the best sixteen days in January," NWSS Director of Human Relations & Hiring Mikayla Morrison said. "Each and every person on our team is essential to the show's success, and we simply could not do it without our dedicated seasonal team members."

NWSS seasonal positions starts at $17.30 per hour. Applicants must be at least 16 years of age and authorized to work in the United States. All job offers are contingent on applicants successfully completing a criminal background check, NWSS said.

Interested applicants can apply at nationalwestern.com/about/join-our-team or at the NWSS Employment Office, located at 4695 Franklin Street.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

National Western Stock Show and Rodeo 1/28

2/28

3/28

4/28

5/28

6/28

7/28

8/28

9/28

10/28

11/28

12/28

13/28

14/28

15/28

16/28

17/28

18/28

19/28

20/28

21/28

22/28

23/28

24/28

25/28

26/28

27/28

28/28 1 / 28

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: National Western Stock Show

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

ADD THE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.