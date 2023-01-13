Where to park for the Stock Show this weekend

The parking lots at the Stock Show will be busy this holiday weekend. Here's how to avoid a traffic jam.

DENVER — The National Western Stock Show is in full swing in the Mile High City.

The 117th annual agricultural and Western celebration opened with record-breaking attendance last weekend, and large crowds are also expected over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.

The parking lots at the Stock Show fill up quickly, but there are options to help you avoid a traffic headache.

"We are working to create solutions to ease parking frustrations for our guests," said Paul Andrews, National Western Stock Show president and CEO.

The Stock Show said guests should allow an additional hour of time before any ticketed event to navigate parking and the grounds.

"With limited parking spaces in or around the complex, and anticipated high attendance expected each day on the holiday weekend, parking will run short quickly," Andrews said.

Park at Coors Field

The Stock Show is encouraging visitors to park at Coors Field.

The Coors Field lot will open at 8 a.m. daily, and free shuttles will run every 20 minutes. Shuttles will drop off and pick up in front of the NW Complex, Hall of Education. Shuttles will run until an hour after the last rodeo lets out.

"For the MLK Jr holiday weekend, we are deploying extra buses to the Coors Field lots to pick up guests every 20 minutes and place them at the front door of our show," Andrews said. "In addition, we have convenient ride-share service drop-offs at the Complex, and that option appears to be one of the best choices for the guest experience."





Uber/Lyft

There is a designated area in front of the Denver Coliseum and the NW Complex for ride-share service drop-off and pickup.

RTD N Line

Another option is the RTD commuter rail N Line, which has a stop at the National Western Center. The N Line runs from Denver's Union Station to 124th & Eastlake in Thornton.

The National Western Complex is bordered by Interstate 70 to the south, Brighton Boulevard to the east and National Western Drive to the west.

Parking near the Stock Show grounds is available on a first-come first-served basis and fills early. All the free lots on the map below are highlighted in yellow.

> For more on parking, click here.

The National Western Stock Show is a nationally recognized Western heritage and entertainment event with one of the world’s richest regular season professional rodeos, one of the country’s largest horse shows and Colorado’s largest agricultural trade show.

The Stock Show welcomes attendees from 48 states and 32 countries and will drive an estimated $120 million in economic impact to the Denver area, organizers said.

The 117th annual National Western Stock Show and Rodeo runs through Sunday, Jan. 22.

Tickets to the National Western Stock Show and a full schedule of events can be found at NationalWestern.com.

9NEWS is a corporate partner of the National Western Stock Show.

