Stock Show sets 4 record attendance days

Stock Show fans are enjoying the western lifestyle at its fullest with 18 ticketed events and 200 shows so far.

DENVER — The National Western Stock Show continued its record-breaking run over its second weekend.

The first nine days of Stock Show attracted 402,814 fans, setting the record for Stock Show attendance to date.

The previous record was set in 2020, with 399,809 guests by day nine.

"The launch of Stock Show brought great weather, great food, great competitions, and great crowds," National Western Stock Show CEO and President Paul Andrews said. "We look forward to continuing this momentum with Stock Show fans as we crown livestock, equestrian and rodeo champions through the final Sunday."

The record days in 2023 include:

Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 – 58,901 Previous record - 2020, 57,386

Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 – 51,077 Previous record - 2018, 50,577

Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 – 37,744 Previous record - 2020, 36,174

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 – 69,609 Previous record - 2015, 68,757



A Colorado tradition since 1906, the part-rodeo, part-livestock show and part-fair brings hundreds of thousands of people to the National Western Complex each year for a celebration of our state’s agricultural heritage.

The National Western has one of the world’s richest regular-season professional rodeos, one of the country’s largest horse shows and Colorado’s largest agricultural trade show. The Stock Show welcomes attendees from 48 states and 32 countries and will drive an estimated $120 million in economic impact to the Denver area, organizers said.

The 117th annual National Western Stock Show and Rodeo runs through Sunday, Jan. 22.

Tickets to the National Western Stock Show and a full schedule of events can be found at NationalWestern.com.

9NEWS is a corporate partner of the National Western Stock Show.

