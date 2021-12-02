National Western Stock Show names first-ever presenting sponsor

The "Best 16 Days in January" begins Jan. 8, 2022.

DENVER — The National Western Stock Show will have a presenting sponsor for the first time in its 116-year history.

Colorado-based health care company Centura Health will present the National Western Stock Show under a three-year agreement beginning in 2022.

"We are thrilled to announce this expanded relationship with Centura Health," said National Western Stock Show President & CEO Paul Andrews.

"Centura has been a longstanding sponsor of the Stock Show. This partnership will amplify our agriculture and food production connection as we work to support and improve overall human health."

Centura Health's vision – every community, every neighborhood, and every individual - whole and healthy – will be featured throughout the show in January and year-round, said show organizers.

"Centura Health is proud to bring our 140-year legacy together with that of the National Western Stock Show as the presenting sponsor for the next three years and beyond," said Centura Health President & CEO Peter D. Banko. "Together, we will honor our state’s western heritage and traditions and celebrate generations of farmers and ranchers, whose hard work feeds all of us and has revolutionized our daily lives."

Show organizers said several key pieces to the partnership will include a Hunger Action Rodeo in January and Hunger Action Month each September.

A tradition since 1906, the National Western is part-rodeo, part-livestock show and part-fair that brings hundreds of thousands of people to the National Western Complex each year for a celebration of the state’s agricultural heritage.

The 16-day event, Colorado's largest agricultural event, typically includes nearly 900 booths and draws about 700,000 people annually.

The 2022 National Western Stock Show runs from Jan. 8 to Jan. 23.

In September 2020, the National Western Stock Show canceled its 2021 event.

9NEWS is a corporate partner of the National Western Stock Show.

PHOTOS | National Western Stock Show and Rodeo 1/28

2/28

3/28

4/28

5/28

6/28

7/28

8/28

9/28

10/28

11/28

12/28

13/28

14/28

15/28

16/28

17/28

18/28

19/28

20/28

21/28

22/28

23/28

24/28

25/28

26/28

27/28

28/28 1 / 28

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: National Western Stock Show

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.