State's vaccine mandate for certain indoor events won't apply to Stock Show

The mandate, which covers certain unseated indoor events, is in effect from Friday to Dec. 31. The stock show is Jan. 8-23.

DENVER — The National Western Stock Show said the state's upcoming vaccine mandate for some indoor events won't apply to the January event.

Colorado's new health order requires people to be vaccinated at indoor, unseated events with more than 500 people in Denver, Jefferson, Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder and Broomfield counties.

The state's order goes into effect Friday and remains in effect through Dec. 31.

The stock show runs from Jan. 8 through Jan. 23.

"We are supportive of the Governor and his strategy to slow the virus utilizing guidelines that expire prior to Stock Show," said Paul Andrews, president and CEO of the stock show, in a letter to members.

Andrews did not say what would happen if the state extends the order.

The stock show said they will be cleaning all high-touch surfaces and making hand sanitizer available throughout the complex. Masks will be "welcome and optional," Andrews said. Vaccines will not be required to enter.

Animal owners at the stock show have to prove their animals are vaccinated against a variety of diseases.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.