RAW: Interview with National Western Stock Show Parade Grand Marshal, Dr. Temple Grandin

Dr. Temple Grandin talks about her love of livestock and different ways of thinking.

DENVER — The annual Stock Show Parade is the official start of the National Western Stock Show. This year, Dr. Temple Grandin led the parade as grand marshal.

9NEWS Mornings anchor Jordan Chavez met up with Grandin before the parade to talk to her about her passion for livestock and impacts she has made in the cattle industry.

"My interest in cattle came when I visited my aunt's ranch when I was a kid," Grandin said. "If I had not gone to my aunt's ranch in Arizona, I would not have gone into the cattle industry."

Grandin credits her success to what she calls her own way of thinking.

"I'm very proud of some of the facilities are designed and used all around the country," Grandin said.

She believes in the importance of offering different skills to learn for students.

"I think it is really important that the schools get kids exposed to a lot of different tools. They're taking all these classes in some places, art, music, sewing, woodworking, home economics, welding, auto shop because these give students an opportunity to try different things to find out if it's the right thing for that."

Grandin said finding that path all comes down to embracing the idea that everybody's mind works a little differently.

"Well, I want to see the kids that are different than the really good place where they can make a contribution," Grandin said.

