Caitlyn Taussig heads to work nearly every day for a job that runs in her blood.

“We do it because we love our lifestyle,” she said.

She’s a fourth generation rancher and part of Colorado’s rich western history of women in ranching. In fact, Taussig is following in her mother’s footsteps.

“She worked the whole time I was growing up,” Taussig said. “We had a friend take care of us, so she could go work on the ranch.”

The work is tough. In the high Colorado mountains, winter winds blow and the snow is deep, but Taussig loves working seven days a week, feeding cattle and taking care of the ranch.

She said she’s noticed more women doing the work – and getting more recognition.

Matt Renoux, KUSA

Thanks to social media, women in ranching are meeting more women like them who share stories and ideas.

There are new ideas regarding sustainability and the special skillsets women have when it comes to ranching.

“I think naturally women tend to be biology-driven to be nurturers, so we’re really good at calving,” Taussig said. “As a woman, that’s what I am passionate about is caring for animals. I just like this idea that ranching is in harmony with the natural world as much as possible.”

When Taussig isn’t ranching, she’s a country singer and performs all over Colorado … including at the National Western Stock Show.

