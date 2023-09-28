Volunteers needed for 2024 National Western Stock Show

A beacon of Colorado's Western tradition for 118 years, volunteers are needed for the best 16 days of January.

DENVER — Volunteers are needed to be part of Colorado’s biggest and most historic Western event.

The National Western Stock Show is seeking volunteers to be part of the 118th annual show which opens Saturday, Jan. 6, and continues through Sunday, Jan. 21.

A Colorado tradition since 1906, the part-rodeo, part-livestock show and part-fair brings hundreds of thousands of people to the National Western Complex each year for a celebration of our state’s agricultural heritage.

A 501(c)(3) charitable organization, the show has more than 300 volunteer positions available, with a range of opportunities including greeters, ticket-takers, information, check-in, guest service areas, transportation assistance, assisting in livestock, rodeo, horse shows, and the Coors Western Art Gallery, as well as youth education activities.

The show said there are up to 12 different volunteer service areas to choose from, allowing volunteers to find a fit for their interests and skills. Volunteer information and applications are available at nationalwestern.com.

The National Western Stock Show will host 29 rodeo performances, including Colorado vs. the World rodeos, Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza, PBR Bull Riding, and MLK Jr. African-American Heritage Rodeo. There is also a full schedule of horse shows, starting with the RAM Freestyle Reining show and family events, including the Xtreme Dog shows and Wild West shows.

The National Western has one of the world’s richest regular-season professional rodeos, one of the country’s largest horse shows and Colorado’s largest agricultural trade show. The Stock Show welcomes attendees from 48 states and 32 countries and will drive an estimated $120 million in economic impact to the Denver area, organizers said.

Hosting over 25 breeds of cattle, bison, yaks, and longhorns, the Cille and Ron Williams Yards and the HW Hutchison Family Stockyards Event Center are the epicenter for the 2024 Super Bowl of livestock shows.

Stock Show's annual National Anthem Contest will launch in October. Interested vocalists can submit a video singing the national anthem for a chance to perform the anthem at a pro rodeo during the 2024 Stock Show.

Tickets to the National Western Stock Show and a full schedule of events can be found at NationalWestern.com.

