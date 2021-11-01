Volunteers needed for 2022 National Western Stock Show

Volunteers are needed in guest services, educational activities, the Coors Western Art gallery, livestock and horse show functions.

DENVER — The National Western Stock Show is seeking 200 new volunteers to help with the 2022 festivities.

The show will be held January 8-23.

"The success and high-quality service provided to Stock Show guests and exhibitors during the 16 days in January depends largely on the passionate and dedicated volunteers of Stock Show,” organizers said in a press release. “Without Stock Show in 2021, we now face what many live events face, a shortage of valuable help."

The 2021 show was canceled due to the pandemic, and it was just the second cancellation in the show's history.

This year, the stock show is looking to recruit 200 volunteers to add to the current 600-volunteer base. Volunteers are needed in guest services, educational activities, the Coors Western Art gallery, livestock and horse show functions.

"NWSS volunteers gain experience, new friendships, camaraderie and an outlet to share their knowledge and skills with Stock Show and rodeo fans worldwide," organizers said in a release.

Those interested in volunteering should join the NWSS Volunteer Round-Up session Thursday from 7-8 p.m. via Zoom. For the Zoom meeting link and to fill out a volunteer application, visit nationalwestern.com/volunteers.

