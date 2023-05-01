Denver butcher shop opens new kitchen café at CSU Spur

The new café will focus on bringing food from regenerative farms to the table at CSU's new campus.

DENVER — Denver butcher shop Western Daughters has opened a second location on the new CSU Spur campus.

Western Daughters Kitchen, inside CSU Spur’s new Hydro building, offers breakfast items and coffee, healthy grab-and-go items for lunch, as well as drinks and happy hour offerings.

Founded in 2013 in Denver's Lower Highland (LoHi) neighborhood, Western Daughters operates with a commitment to sustainable, regenerative agricultural practices.

"We are focused on transparency in both sourcing ingredients and in our recipes, reflecting the transparency that the CSU Spur campus is heralding in with its programming," said Kate Kavanaugh, founder of Western Daughters.

The kitchen at CSU Spur will be feet from the National Western Stock Show.

"When we founded Western Daughters in 2013, it was with a mission to build a bridge between urban and rural communities by bringing in 100% grass-fed and grass-finished beef and lamb and pasture-raised pork and chicken from small local regenerative farms," Kavanaugh said.

"The National Western Complex historically embodied that connection between urban and rural, a bygone time when livestock meant for the food chain entered the city, strengthening our connection to our food, where it comes from, and the people who raise it," she said.

CSU Spur is made up of three buildings that are open to the public and offer educational opportunities for all grade levels and a chance for people to watch professionals at work. Hydro is the largest building on the campus, with a focus on water, including being the home to Denver Water's new Water Quality Laboratory.

CSU Spur opened its first building, Vida, showcasing human and animal health, last January. The second, Terra, opened in June with a focus on connecting the public with food and agriculture innovation.

"Western Daughters’ commitment to educating and training is a critical part of their contribution to the Spur community. We are excited to welcome them as a partner engaged in all steps of the food journey," said Jocelyn Hittle, associate vice chancellor of CSU Spur.

"We are excited for our partners at CSU Spur on their new initiative with Western Daughters," said Jules Kelty, executive director of Focus Points Family Resource Center. "Locally owned family businesses align with and support our mission. We hope this partnership expands opportunities for families and the GES community in the future."

CSU Spur will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day during the National Western Stock Show through Jan. 22.

