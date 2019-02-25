Lady Gaga has made history at the Oscars. No, she hasn't won an award (yet), but she is the first person to wear the legendary 128 carat Tiffany Diamond to an awards ceremony. 

The last time we saw this stunning diamond, it was on Audrey Hepburn in 1961 in photographs promoting "Breakfast at Tiffany's." 

The jewel was first discovered in 1877 in South Africa. The gem is set in a necklace that includes more than 100 carats of diamonds surrounding the legendary yellow diamond. Gaga wore the piece with a black Alexander McQueen gown. 

Gaga has turned heads with every red carpet look she's sported this awards season. At the Golden Globes, she paid tribute to Judy Garland with a blue Valentino Couture gown and another glittering diamond necklace. Garland played the same character as Gaga did in the 1954 version of "A Star is Born."

