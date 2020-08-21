WATCH LIVE: Food drive taking place at Pepsi Center on Friday

Emergency supplies will be distributed to Denver residents and local community organizations between 9 a.m. and noon.

DENVER — Five truckloads of emergency food supplies will be distributed for free at the Pepsi Center from 9 a.m. to noon Friday.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, Denver Human Services Executive Director Don Mares and Pastor Bryan Sederwall of the Denver Dream Center will help distribute the supplies.

Hancock and Mares are scheduled to speak with reporters about 9 a.m. while they greet individuals and families.

The city said the event was meant to highlight expanded efforts to bring emergency relief to Denver residents who were experiencing food insecurity during the coronavirus pandemic.

Boxes of food will be given to residents, and Denver Dream Center staff and volunteers will load trucks of food for community agencies to distribute to residents at their own locations.