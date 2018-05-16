While you're welcome to tell people "THIS ISN'T NEWS," if you’re reading this, you voluntarily clicked on yet another article about the royal wedding even though there’s plenty of local, national and international news that is arguably more worth your attention.

Moving on.

Unless you’re getting married this year (and probably even if you are tying the knot, no offense), the beautiful union of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be THE wedding of 2018. And it’s happening soon, as in on May 19 (Saturday), so it looks like you need to start planning … since you obviously clicked on this royal wedding article and therefore care enough to have a raging party.

Here’s how to watch.

WHEN

NBC’s royal wedding coverage starts at 2:30 a.m. Saturday here on 9NEWS. So, you can go to the club, come home, and then watch six-and-a-half hours of royal wedding coverage (no joke: it ends at 9 a.m.).

But let’s say you don’t have over the air TV. That’s cool: BBC waived its TV license fee that day, and you can watch it online.

Multiple networks will also be Facebook Living the big event.

What I’m trying to say is, there are options. But the best option is to obviously watch it starting at 2:30 a.m. on Saturday right here on 9NEWS.

And for what it’s worth … you can analyze the big event with two folks at 9NEWS who have boundless enthusiasm for this kind of thing via a live chat on 9NEWS.com. For those of you saying: "Don't you have better things to do?" I have but one response: um ... what on earth else would we be doing at 2 a.m. other than watching two strangers get married?

So, will you be watching the royal wedding with 9NEWS? RSVP to our Facebook event: https://bit.ly/2wOMdWK

BUT LIKE ... WHAT IS THIS, AGAIN?

Midway through writing this, my coworker Jacob loudly proclaimed that on a “caring” scale, this is a 0. But obviously, he cared enough to tell the whole office that he doesn’t care, so this will be good a refresher for him and other closeted fans of the royal family.

As you might know, Prince Harry proposed to his girlfriend Meghan Markle in November. She’s a now-retired American actress who graduated from Northwestern and who you might know from “Suits.”

Markle and Prince Harry met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in June 2016, and went public with their romance later that year.

Here’s a video of Prince Harry talking about their courtship. It’s cute:

The pair will get married at St. George’s Chapel in the grounds of the Windsor Castle – that’s where Prince Harry was christened. They’ve had a very hands-on role in planning their wedding, but are getting some help from the Lord Chamberlain’s Office at Buckingham Palace.

There are expected to be 600 guests at the wedding – but don’t expect President Donald Trump or former President Barack Obama (who kind of has a bromance with Prince Harry) to be on the list. Members of Markle’s family and the royals themselves will be there, as well as friends of the couple and folks involved with charities they’re a part of.

Another way the couple is bucking tradition is by having 2,000 members of the public attend. They don’t actually get to watch the ceremony inside, but are on the grounds, which is pretty sweet if you’re into that kind of thing (which you obviously are because you’re this far into another royal wedding article).

Those who did get the super exclusive invitation have a strict dress code that prohibits them from having cameras, phones or swords.

For 200 lucky guests, there will be a reception at the Frogmore House hosted by the wild and crazy Prince Charles. Apparently there will be festival food truck style fare there for the guests to enjoy … sans swords, of course.

And Markle herself will be giving a speech. So get ready: it’s going to be a wild ride.

What’s with all the controversy with Meghan Markle’s dad?

Here’s where things get a little interesting.

So, Markle’s 73-year-old dad Thomas was supposed to walk his daughter down the aisle. But … last week, he was caught staging paparazzi photos ahead of the royal wedding. If you know anything about the British monarchy, you know this is not something they’re not particularly into.

The plot thickened this week, when it was announced that Thomas Markle had a heart attack. His other daughter, Samantha Markle (she’s Meghan’s half-sister) told the press that he was “depressed” due to the media attention.

A television reporter for the US network CNN, holds up copies of today's British newspapers leading with a story of Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle, opposite the Henry VII Gate of Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London on May 15, 2018

For its part, the Kensington Palace wouldn’t confirm or deny whether or not Thomas Markle would be at his daughter’s wedding.

"This is a deeply personal moment for Ms. Markle in the days before her wedding. She and Prince Harry ask again for understanding and respect to be extended to Mr. Markle in this difficult situation,” their statement read.

For a final recap of the royal family, please watch this 2017 highlights video posted on the Kensington Royal Instagram:

