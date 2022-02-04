Run for Ukraine 5K planned for Sunday in Denver

An exchange student from Ukraine helped organize the event at Sloan's Lake.

DENVER — A 16--year-old exchange student from Ukraine organized the upcoming Run for Ukraine at Sloan's Lake.

Run for Ukraine will take place at Sloan's Lake Sunday at 8 a.m.

The organizer, Tetiana Luchak, told 9NEWS she's been in the United States since August, and hopes that this event will help raise money for the people of Ukraine.

"Seeing what's happening in Ukraine, while I'm here in the U.S., has inspired me to help my country. Me and my friends, people who I found on Facebook groups, and people who used to live in Ukraine but moved to the U.S. all united and decided to organize this amazing 5K charity run," she said.

The money raised from the event and any donations will go to Razom for Ukraine, which helps the Ukrainian army and the Ukrainian people.

The event costs $35 for adults and $20 for children 12 and younger. Runners can purchase tickets here.

