Seven Peaks Music festival canceled due to capacity restrictions

The festival began selling tickets before receiving county permission. Event organizers said they will return in a new location in 2022.

DENVER — The Seven Peaks Music Festival that started selling tickets before being permitted to be held in Buena Vista over Labor Day weekend will not be happening.

A Live Nation spokeswoman confirmed the cancelation to 9NEWS by email late Friday night.

Country star Dierks Bentley and the Seven Peaks Music Festival social media put out a notice that said the music festival was off.

The Seven Peaks notice said that it was off "due to current capacity restrictions in place by local health officials."

Bentley's notice said, "We tried everything to make it happen, but Chaffee County has decided against lifting capacity restrictions."

On Wednesday, the Chaffee County Board of Health, which is also the county commission, kept the county's 5,000 outdoor capacity limit in place through Aug. 31.

The festival was to take place from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5.

On July 14, the festival organizers were supposed to come back to the county commission to finish discussing the effort to have a louder noise level approved and get the permit to hold the event at The Meadows Farm.

Tickets for the concert went on sale on June 18, ahead of a June 23 county commission meeting to consider approving the permit for the event.

A permit is needed because of how many people were anticipated. The original permitted submitted by Live Nation called for 20,000 spectators.

Unaffiliated Commissioner Greg Felt asked Live Nation promoter Jim Reid how many tickets had been sold at that meeting.

When he said, a little over 6,000,' Felt interrupted.

"6,000? Are you -----ing me? You know we have a 5,000-person event capacity and you've already sold more tickets than that? What the hell, Jim?" said Felt.

A Chaffee County spokeswoman put out a news release saying that the county had not been notified of the cancelation except through social media posts.