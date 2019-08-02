Content Provided by the Colorado Garden Foundation. 9NEWS is a sponsor of the 2019 Colorado Garden and Home Show.

Roll down a hill. Play in a treehouse. Swing on a rope swing. Read a book under a tree.

These are just a few of the items kids and adults can enjoy at this year’s Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) themed entry garden, designed by Town and Country Landscaping’s Laura Heath, at the 2019 Colorado Garden & Home Show.

GOCO’s Generation Wild Initiative encourages outdoor play by naming 100 things kids should do before they turn 12. Thirty-four of them will be on display in this interactive garden.

GOCO launched Generation Wild to inspire and encourage outside play, inviting kids and their families to reconnect with nature and experience the incredible benefits right outside their front door.

On average, kids today only spend 4-7 minutes each day in unstructured outdoor play, and studies show that playing outside is an important part of a child’s development.

Research has shown that children who play outside are more creative, less aggressive, less stressed, and have reduced ADHD symptoms. Plus, spending time in nature as a child helps youth grow up to appreciate the environment as an adult.

Upon entry, visitors of the Colorado Garden & Home Show’s entry garden can pick up a Generation Wild list of 100 things to do before you’re 12.

Kids and adults are invited to experience the entry garden, with 34 of the list’s items, along with the American Family Insurance Kids Zone complete with a playground, games and activities.

The 60th Annual Colorado Garden & Home Show, at the Colorado Convention Center, runs Feb. 9-17. Tickets and more information can be found at coloradogardenfoundation.org .

